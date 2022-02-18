N2.557trn fuel subsidy: Reps begin review of 2022-2024 MTEF, FSP

RELEVANT committees in the House of Representatives are expected to commence the review of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) with a view to ascertaining the actual fund required for fuel subsidy.

The decision is coming barely three days after the House received communication from President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of N2.557 trillion for fuel subsidy, to reduce the impacts of the recent suspension of petrol subsidy removal and the implications of some changes made by the National Assembly in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this in Abuja during the post-weekly legislative briefing, however, noted that there is no supplementary budget before the House and, indeed, the National Assembly.

According to him, “I must assure you the summary of that letter is not for supplementary budget. We don’t have any supplementary budget. What Mr President has asked for is for the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act. Such amendments receive a bracket within the budget to the tune of N150 billion. Mr President is saying based on current realities, adjust these within the budget to the tune of N150 billion.

“Many of you have been calling me which agencies would be affected by this adjustment? The adjustment would lead to the reduction of some of the statutory transfers. And I’m talking about Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), they are going to have a little reduction and you have the Basic Healthcare Fund which will also have some reduction and then NASENI, among others.

“And there is also the question with regards to subsidy and budget. The timing of the analysis of the ad hoc committee that has been charged with the responsibility of conducting an investigation into the call to establish the exact amount we are spending on subsidy as well as the exact amount of petrol we are consuming. The question has been something that would cause delay in the amendment of the budget. Waiting for the report of the ad hoc committee, which has about eight weeks to turn in its report, then, what would happen to the budget.

“That is a call for the MTEF and I spoke to the chairman of the Finance Committee before I came in here and also the chairman of Appropriation. They had a meeting and I can assure you that the call for establishment of this amount that we spend on subsidies as well as petrol is a good call.”

He, however, said based on the strategies put in place, the process would not delay the amendment.

Kalu denied reports that President Buhari asked for the rollback of some of the N887.99 billion of projects earlier inserted in the budget by the National Assembly to accommodate the amendments.

Honourable Kalu also disclosed that the report of the special ad hoc committee on constitution review will be laid on the floor of the House next week.

While noting that the leadership of the committee is headed by men of no-mean legislative background, he explained that the House has “gone a step further in the constitution review that we are talking about.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.