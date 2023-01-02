N180bn loans disbursed via NIRSAL MFB may be forfeited by lender

Indications have emerged that borrowers of about N180 billion loans from NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) during the coronavirus pandemic may never be requested to pay back.
Evidence of this emerged after Senate ad hoc committee investigating alleged uneven disbursement of loans, grants and interventions in the six geopolitical regions by NIRSAL Microfinance Bank urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to writeoff the trapped loans granted Nigerians during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairman of the committee, Senator Sani Musa, who stated this during a hearing on the matter, added that NISRAL gave out the money as a grant to Nigerians.
“I don’t see how you are going to collect over five hundred billion back from the criteria required for the acquisition of these loans. So, since recovering this money will be difficult for NISRAL because of the time it was disbursed, let us request that CBN gives them fresh funding so they can give it out to persons that can pay back.
“About N180 billion is out and has gone. After all, countries such as the U.S. gave their citizens free money over four times during the pandemic. So, for the bank to be able to meet its obligations, fresh funds should be released to them,” Musa was quoted in a statement issued by NIRSAL recently.
NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) is a Nigerian financial institution licensed by the CBN to carry out specialised banking services.
NMFB was incorporated as a private limited liability company in 2019 and commenced operations following the grant of a National Microfinance Bank license by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the same year.
In addition to the inherent responsibilities of the national licence, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank is primarily an intervention bank, a viable channel for the on-lending of special funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria to qualified citizens of Nigeria.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…
Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy
LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…
FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts
The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…
Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss
The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…
Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally
LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…
EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits
As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…