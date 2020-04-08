N/Delta pensioners lament non-payment of gratuities

IRKED by the refusal of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay them their full entitlements, members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), electricity sector, have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the alleged manipulation of their gratuities.

The vice-chairman of the South South zone of the union, Mr. Monday Adodo, told journalists in Benin that the pensioners were screened only to have their names removed from the payroll.

He lamented that the assistant secretary, Comrade Chris Oritse, has not been paid for five months while the treasurer whose name was earlier removed and later reinstated has again been removed.

The senior citizens vowed to continue with the protest until the issue is resolved in their favour, warning that the worst is yet to come from the pensioners.

Going by the unending delay, he said that his colleagues might not live to enjoy the fruits of their labour, adding that membership of the union had plummeted to 12,000 from 15,000 as many members have died in penury and frustration.

Adodo said, “After the verification exercise, over 6,000 pensioners had their names removed from the payroll. I happened to be one of them. I was surprised that I was not paid in January. Despite the promises that they will rectify my case and start paying me, I am yet to receive payment. My members are dying. We learn of the death of members each time we gather for a meeting.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and rectify the situation. We do not deserve this unfair treatment after giving our all to the nation for 35 years.”

