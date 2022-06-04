‘My wife turned my children against me, then sent me packing’

A man, Williams Feyi Famuyibo, has told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, he was no longer interested in his 32-year-old marriage to his wife, Shola Famuyibo.

Feyi, in his divorce suit, stated that he and his wife were no longer compatible.

The plaintiff alleged that his wife had prevented him from enjoying their wedlock because she gave him no peace of mind.

According to Feyi, Shola, apart from being unloving and uncaring, engages in domestic violence.

He added that she put his family in disarray which resulted in all his children from his first marriage deserting him.

Feyi stated that Shola, at the end of the day, threw him out of their home.





The defendant though served court summons was absent from court.

Feyi, giving his testimony, said: “My Lord, the greatest mistake I ever made in life was getting married to my wife. The 32 years we lived together as husband and wife were filled with horror.

“My future as at today is bleak because Shola has ruined my life, “the plaintiff said.

“Shola and I are no doubt not compatible. She had no regard for me as the head of the home and rubbed shoulders with me.

“My wife readily flouted my orders and called off my bluff.

“She has a caustic tongue and was always throwing unprintable words at me.

“Shola is violent in nature. She would go wild whenever she was fighting me and it would take efforts of those around to deliver me from her grip.

“Peace deserted me throughout the time we were living together and this automatically took its toll on my health.

“My wife went afar as giving my children from my first marriage hell. She was hostile to them and hated to see them in our home.

“Gradually, these abandoned me and left me lonely.

“Shola finally sent me packing after frustrating me. I had no choice but to move to my brother’s place.

“My lord, I beg of this court to separate us. I no longer want us to be addressed as husband and wife.

I desire a new lease of life, “the plaintiff pleaded.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo after listening to the plaintiff adjourned the case.

The defendant was ordered to be served a fresh summon.