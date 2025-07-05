My wife goes clubbing at will, cares less that she’s childless, man tells court

A man, Olutade, has dragged his wife, Michelle before a Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that their union be dissolved on the grounds of irresponsibility, constant clubbing and drunkenness.

Olutade stated that the greatest mistake he ever made in life was that of getting married to Michelle. According to Olutade, Michelle’s lifestyle was far from that of a virtuous woman.

He told the court that his wife lacked the ability to run a smooth home.

Olutade explained that Michelle cared less about his well-being and failed to give him the needed attention.

He added that she displayed no concern that she is yet to bear a child and that she is ageing by the day.

The plaintiff said that the only thing his wife found appealing was clubbing.

Olutade stated that Michelle would abandon him at home, go clubbing, and would return home in the deep of the night drunk.

The plaintiff stated that his marriage to the defendant had brought him nothing but shame.

He therefore prayed for the dissolution of their union.

Michelle refused to make an appearance in court despite being served court summonses. Olutade, in his evidence, said: “I met and married my wife in Lagos. Her family members demanded for N25,000 as her bride price, which I gladly paid.

“I realised that I made a big mistake venturing into marriage with my wife a few weeks after we tied nuptial knot. Michelle is irresponsible and lacks the ability to run a home successfully.

“Our home always looks untidy and unwelcoming because my wife turns the place upside down.

“She also fails to attend to my well-being. I do not feed and live well due to her absence from home almost all the time. My wife prefers to be in the company of her friends who are morally bankrupt than stay at home with me.

“We have been married for some years, but we are without children. Michelle cares less that she is barren and ageing. All that she is interested in is clubbing. She always returns home in the middle of the night, dead drunk.

“The more I complained, the worse she became. She has made me a laughing stock in our neighbourhood. My lord, I can no longer tolerate my wife’s misbehaviour.

“All I pray for is divorce.”

The court president, Mrs. S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case for judgment.