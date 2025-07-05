Angelique Kidjo set to make history as first African artist on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In a groundbreaking achievement, Beninese-French singer and actress, Angelique Kidjo, is set to become the first African musician to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The announcement, made on July 2, 2025, names Kidjo alongside 35 other notable stars, including Grammy winners Miley Cyrus, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Lyle Lovett.

This prestigious honour is a testament to Kidjo’s status as one of Africa’s most iconic musicians.

With a career spanning over three decades, Kidjo has recorded over 15 albums, winning five Grammys from 15 nominations. She holds the Guinness World Record for the most global record for the most global music album awards won at the Grammys.

Kidjo’s music is a unique blend of African folk and international elements, exploring a wide range of topics.

She is also a passionate activist and pan-Africanist, consistently calling for unity among the black race.

This star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not only a recognition of Kidjo’s achievements but also a celebration of African music and culture. We congratulate Angelique Kidjo on this well-deserved honour and look forward to her continued contributions to the music industry.