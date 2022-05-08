My versatility will sell me to my fans —Julee Kingsize

Breaking into the Nigerian music industry like never before is Julius Oyakhilome, popularly known as Julee Kingsize, who is under a management team called JPLOGZ INTL.

The management team which focus not just on music, also dabble into other areas like media consultancy, real estates, art and clothing brand.

The South-African based Nigerian rapper, song-writer, recording and performing artist, started his music journey just after high school at a very young age. He started from playing musical instruments in primary school till he started making his way to record songs in music studios.

Julee Kingsize said: “It goes all the way back from listening to rap music from artists like 2pac, Jadakiss, JAY-Z, NAS, Nate-Dogg and the likes of top Nigerian Mic-MCs like MI Abaga and Naeto C also made me fell in love with the Nigerian hip-hop culture & rap music.

He plans to influence and impact people with his music and he said fans should also expect a new view of Julee Kingsize on his new release which is set to drop the end of April.

Speaking about his plans for 2022, the singer revealed that he will be releasing a couple of singles with amazing body of work and visuals, which features some young talented artists from South Africa and Nigeria.





Julee Kingsize said, “I showed versatility and I’m sure my core fans would love it.”