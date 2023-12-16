My son was born with a very tight foreskin of his penis. This has made me to postpone his circumcision. Now that he is five years old, I will need your advice on how to treat him.

Nkechi (by SMS)

Phimosis, a condition marked by the tightness of the foreskin, can be a natural part of development in infants. The foreskin may be inherently tight, but it typically undergoes physiological changes over time, allowing for proper retraction. In addition, inflammatory processes or infections affecting the foreskin or glans can lead to pathological Phimosis.

Addressing these underlying issues is vital in managing and preventing the recurrence of this condition. In mild cases, judicious use of topical steroid creams, carefully prescribed based on the patient’s profile, can mitigate inflammation and facilitate gradual stretching of the foreskin. Also, supervised manual stretching exercises, guided by a healthcare professional, are a conservative yet effective approach, promoting controlled expansion of the foreskin.

Emphasizing proper hygiene practices is fundamental in preventing and managing phimosis. Patients benefit from personalized guidance on maintaining optimal genital health. In cases where conservative measures prove insufficient, circumcision by a specialist doctor (Urologist) will be recommended.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…