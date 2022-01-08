My husband loves his dog more than me, woman tells court

My husband loves his dog more than he loves me, “a divorce-seeking trader, Mrs Rashidat Ogunniyi, stated before an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 40-year-old Rashidat, who was seeking the dissolution of her 12-year-old marriage, told the court that her husband, Kazeem, was only concerned about the welfare of his dog.

“Kazeem is an irresponsible husband and father. He does not love and care for me and our children.

“He only cares about the health, happiness and safety of his dog. He always showers the dog with compliments,” Rashidat said.

The petitioner also said that Kazeem was domineering and violent.

“My husband turned me into a punching bag. He beats me at the slightest provocation.

“There was a day he beat me in public and tore my cloth.

“He once gathered my clothes and would have burnt them but for the timely intervention of our Imam who came to the scene and stopped him,” she said.

The mother of three said that she had not been at peace since she got married to her husband.

According to her, Kazeem encouraged their children to steal her money so that he could buy phones for them with it.

Rashidat prayed the court to dissolve their marriage, saying that she no longer loved Kazeem.

“I live every minute of my life in fear. Save me from the cruel hands of my husband and grant me the custody of our children, ”she prayed.

Kazeem was not in court to respond to the allegations.

Kazeem it was gathered was served hearing notices several times but that he did not show up.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case.