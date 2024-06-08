A woman, Kehinde, has dragged her husband, Kayode before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it dissolve her union with him on the grounds of irresponsibility, neglect, infidelity, battery and abandonment.

Kehinde added that Kayode was also in the habit of threatening her.

The plaintiff said the defendant was indifferent to her welfare and that of their children.

According to her, the defendant refused to be responsible and passed his duties in the home to her, most especially that of breadwinner.

Kehinde stated that though her husband was alive, she was the one working round the clock to feed her family.

She added that their children’s clothing and education were not his husband’s priority.

The plaintiff said that the only things the defendant derived joy in were womanising and battery.

Kehinde said Kayode ran after everything in the skirt, and he would physically abuse her anytime she complained about his shameful act.

She also stated that he was always returning home late, which affected the easy access of armed robbers into their apartment since the door was always left open for him to come in.

The plaintiff said the defendant stopped coming home regularly and later abandoned her and their children.

She added that he recently surfaced and started harassing and threatening her.

The plaintiff stated that she derived no joy in her marriage and therefore prayed the court to rule that she and her husband go their different ways.

The defendant failed to make an appearance in court despite being served a court summon and court hearing.

Kehinde, in her testimony, said, “My lord, I am fed up with my husband.

“My parents did not fleece any money out of him as my bride price, but he still maltreats me despite this.

“My husband refused to be up to the task in our home.

“He seldom gives us money for food and is always in a rage when I ask him to do.

“I took up the challenge of our children’s education since he showed no interest in this regard.

“I enrolled the two in school, paid their school fees, and also provided books and stationery.

“Our children do not feel his presence in their lives because he was always returning home late when they were already in bed.

“We always left the door closed, but not locked so that he could come in without disturbing anyone.

“This practice gave easy access to armed robbers who broke into our apartment, harassed me and the children, and went away with my valuables.

“He showed no concern towards my plight and that of our children after the incident.

“My husband indulges in immorality.

“He runs after anything in the skirt and lavishes his income on his lovers.

“He always complained of paucity of fund any time I demanded for money.

“I, therefore, work round the clock to ensure our children do not lack.

“My husband gradually stopped coming home and later abandoned us.

“He suddenly surfaced after disappearing into the thin air for months and took to threatening and beating.

“My lord, I have had enough of my husband’s maltreatment.

“I pray for divorce and custody of our children.

“I also plead that my husband be made responsible for our children’s upkeep, giving feeding, education, and health care a priority.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case and ordered a fresh hearing notice to be issued and served the defendant.

