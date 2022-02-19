My husband attempted to choke me to death —Wife

A civil servant, Mrs Esther Anaagu, has dragged her husband Emmanuel, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja , Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for attempting to choke her to death.

The petitioner, who resides in Orozo, Abuja, in a divorce petition, said: “I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this man. He wants to kill me.

“He tried to choke me to death during an argument, but I managed to escape.

“He later said his act was not intentional, that he was possessed by an evil spirit.

“I pray the court to free me from this bondage called marriage, “she pleaded.

The respondent, Emmanuel, a taxi driver, in his defense denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, advised the couple to explore all means available for settlement, for the sake of the children.

Gusau adjourned the case.