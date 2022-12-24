My curved penis

Some degree of penis curvature is absolutely normal. Much like your face and body aren’t perfectly symmetrical, it’s far from abnormal for your penis to have a slight curve to the left or right. In fact, it’s fairly common — many men have a mild degree of curvature in their penis that stops it from having a perfectly symmetrical shape. When your penis is only mildly curved and it doesn’t cause any pain or affect your ability to have sex, there’s usually no need for you to be concerned. It’s best to view it as a unique quirk of your anatomy and focus on other, more important things. However, if your penis has a severe curve, is noticeably bent in one direction, causes noticeable pain or discomfort, or negatively affects your sexual function and performance, it’s not okay, and it’s important for you to seek medical treatment. The most common cause of penile curvature is Peyronie’s disease — a condition that can develop when plaques form inside your penis, stiffening the tissue and causing it to bend in a specific direction when it’s erect. Sometimes, a curve may develop in your penis as the result of an injury. It’s possible to injure your penis during sexual activity, or in an unrelated accident that causes damage to the tissue. Some men are affected by congenital curvature, a type of penis curvature that’s present from birth. However, congenital curvature is exceptionally uncommon, affecting less than one percent of all men. Not all penis curvature needs to be treated. However, if a curved penis gets in the way of your sexual, physical or mental wellbeing, it might be possible to correct the issue with a medical procedure.

