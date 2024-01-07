Music sensation, Harrysong, who assumed the role of Executive Assistant on Entertainment to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, days back, has expressed gratitude for the honour.

In a statement made available to R on Friday, the artiste conveyed his commitment to utilising his position to draw positive attention to Delta State, assuring that his musical career and governmental responsibilities would coexist.

Emphasising that his attention would be dedicated to his new role, he cited his wealth of experience and capability to navigate the demands of his dual responsibilities seamlessly.

Despite the demands of his executive position, Harrysong underscored his commitment to creating relatable music and entertaining his fans while fulfilling his duties as the Executive Assistant.

He called on his fans and colleagues for support, acknowledging the crucial role they play in the success of his new responsibilities.

Expressing optimism about the timing of his appointment, Harrysong stated: “I am super grateful to the governor for this huge responsibility, especially at a time when the entertainment industry is experiencing significant growth.

“The governor and the people of Delta State will revel in the charged-up entertainment atmosphere that I am set to bring.”

Harrysong also stated that his yearly Kingmaker Concert, which comes up in Delta State on March 30, will contribute not only to the cultural vibrancy of the state, but also to the burgeoning landscape of the Nigerian entertainment industry.