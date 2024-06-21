A cleric from Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt, Sheikh Toha Aburajab, has admonished Muslims to show reciprocal care for their parents, especially at their old ages, as one of Allah’s commandments to humanity.

Sheikh Aburajab gave the admonition while delivering the maiden Juma’at sermon for the commissioning of Azizah Belwael Malaysia Mosque and Azizah Abod Well donated to the Muslim community of Oke-Allah in the Wire and Cable area of Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The cleric emphasised the imperative of fulfilling promises and being steadfast in exhibiting goodness in all dealings, saying these were attributes of all prophets of Allah sent to mankind.

“Prophet Yahya was known to be a good and obedient son. Prophet Ibrahim was popular for his strong faith in Allah and Prophet Muhammad was an epitome of good behaviour,” he noted.

Sheikh Aburajab urged Muslims to imbibe these virtues for a meaningful life and to earn good rewards before Allah in the hereafter.

He also called on married couples to be nice and compassionate to each other to raise upright children who will build a peaceful society.

“Husbands should take a cue from Prophet Muhammad who was very protective, caring, helpful to his wives. The Prophet exemplified good fatherly attitudes to his children and even extended such gestures to friends and relatives of his wives,” he stated.

The cleric called on women to make homes comfortable for their husbands and always pass complimentary remarks about the families’ breadwinners.

Sheikh Aburajab, while emphasising the importance of reciprocating good gestures and overlooking people’s shortcomings to foster friendly relationships among Muslims, implored the faithful to be more devout in prayers and supplications to Allah.

The cleric prayed Allah to grant the sponsors of the projects eternal rewards and sought blessings for Nigeria, the new mosque and the congregation.

One of the stakeholders in the host community, Ustaz Abdulmujeeb Akintayo, an educationist, encouraged wealthy Muslims to invest in everlasting charitable projects such as building of mosque and digging of well for the good of humanity.

Ustaz Akintayo, who expressed gratitude to the donor, Azeezah Belwael Abod Malaysia and the facilitator, Bn Bello Charity Concept director, Dr Ibrahim Adelani, promised to uphold the sanctity of the mosque and ensure good maintenance of the facilities.

