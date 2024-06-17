Following a court order mandating a halt to its planned price hikes, MultiChoice has readjusted its subscription rates for DStv and GOtv users in Nigeria.

This comes after the company faced legal challenges and reported a significant decline in its Nigerian subscriber base, losing over a million subscribers.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal in Abuja had ruled against the price hike, prompting MultiChoice to reflect the readjusted rates on its apps as of Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Here are the new rates:

DStv

Premium Package: Now N29,500 (previously N37,000)

Compact+ Package: Now N19,800 (previously N25,000)

Compact Bouquet: Now N12,500 (previously N15,700)

Confam Package: Now N7,400 (previously N9,300)

Yanga Package: Now N4,200 (previously N5,100)

Padi Package: Now N2,950 (previously N3,600)

GOtv

Super+ Package: Now N12,500 (previously N15,700)

Super Package: Now N7,600 (previously N9,600)

Max Package: Now N5,700

Joli Package: Now N3,950

Jinja Package: Now N2,700

