Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has extended warm greetings and felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the happy occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

In his goodwill message, Governor Soludo stated that Eid-el-Kabir holds profound significance in the Islamic faith as it commemorates the enduring faith, obedience, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters observe this sacred event through acts of charity and communal prayers, it is a time for all of us to reflect on these universal values that bind humanity together,” he said.

Governor Soludo reiterated his administration’s steadfast dedication to fostering an environment of religious harmony, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all faiths in Anambra State.

The governor also recognized the valuable contributions of the Muslim community to the state’s peaceful development and the enriching diversity they bring to its collective social fabric.

In this spirit of unity, Governor Soludo called upon the Muslim faithful to continue their support and prayers for the Anambra State government and Nigeria in order to advance the collective progress, security and well-being of every citizen.

The governor therefore wished the Muslim Ummah happy celebrations of Eid el Kabir with abundant blessings, peace, joy, and prosperity.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Monday by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE