Nigeria’s oilfield future gets boost as PTI, OIDA Energy join forces

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, has entered into a strategic partnership with OIDA Energy Nigeria Ltd., formerly Oildata Wireline Services, to boost hands-on training for oil and gas professionals in Nigeria and the wider West African sub-region.

The pact, signed on Monday after an inspection of PTI’s facilities by a delegation from OIDA Energy led by Team Service Manager, Engr. Sunday Adat, is aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world field operations.

PTI Principal and Chief Executive, Dr. Samuel Onoji, recalled that the institute was established in 1972 by the Federal Government to produce competent indigenous manpower for the oil and gas sector — a prerequisite for Nigeria’s OPEC membership.

He noted that the institute, which marked its golden jubilee in 2022, continues to fulfil its mandate through training, research, and consultancy, and has extended its reach with bilateral agreements across Africa and collaborations with international bodies.

Engr Adat described the partnership as a game-changer, designed to equip trainees with “industry-standard technologies and real-world problem-solving experience” that will make them employment-ready.

He stressed that while PTI already provides a strong foundation through theory and lab work, graduates often require more exposure to field realities — a gap this collaboration seeks to close.

He also reassured professionals of “bright prospects” for Nigeria’s energy industry despite the ongoing divestment by international oil companies (IOCs).

Citing Shell Petroleum Development Company’s recent sale of its onshore and shallow-water assets to Renaissance, he noted that indigenous companies now have opportunities to strengthen local capacity and resilience.

“The global energy transition presents Nigeria with the chance to reposition as a hub for both hydrocarbons and renewable energy. OIDA Energy’s vision is to lead in producing, processing, and delivering net-zero energy in emerging markets, ensuring that Nigeria balances energy security with climate goals,” Adat stated.

In her remarks, PTI’s Assistant Director of Training and Head of Linkages, Exchange and Partnerships, Dr. (Mrs.) Sarah Nwinee, reiterated the institute’s commitment to innovation, diversity, and stronger industry-academia collaboration.

