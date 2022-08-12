Mr Julz out with new single ‘You Are Mine’

Talented music artiste and songwriter Mr Julz is set to take over UK Afrobeats scene with his new single ‘You Are Mine’.

The Afrobeats/Afropop act whose ‘Go Down’ single charted at number #3 on The Beat FM London has revealed that the release of Go Down opened him up internationally.#

He said, “I started off doing hip hop and rapping. That was what I was drawn to at the time in the university. But because I grew up on melodic pop music and RnB. It was only a matter of time before I started singing. I first recorded a track, which has never been released till date. My first official single was ‘Bruce Lee’ and it was a collaboration with three artists. Two songs down the line, I released ‘Go Down’, which changed the story for me.”

Jullz further revealed that learning to record on his own was one of his best decisions music-wise. “I took a break as I wanted to invest more time to learn about music promotion and online marketing. On my return, COVID happened. This forced me to set up my own home studio and learn how to record myself, which was the best thing I ever did music-wise,” he explained.

With the new global wave of Afrobeats, Mr Julz is sure paving his own path by headlining Afrobeats shows in England as far down as Exeter showcasing the genre to more ears.

Speaking on his sojourn into music, he stated that “I never believed I could make it in music. After the success of ‘Go Down’, it opened my eyes to a lot of things and showed me the possibility that this could work. I had initially uploaded the song for free download on SoundCloud. I later on discovered that everyone was asking about a link on DSP, so had to upload it and take down the free download on SoundCloud.”

Julz, who said that he grew to love music with access to songs from Boys 2 Men, Micheal Jackson, Sisqo to name a few stated that he started developing a good ear for catchy melodies and beat.

He has to his credit songs like ‘Gandala’, ‘Ya Bam Bam’, ‘Slow Down’ and more.