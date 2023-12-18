Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has been ranked as the most searched person in Nigeria, in 2023 by Google.

Many can take a wild guess that her viral leaked sex tape made this possible.

Tribune Online recalls that the actress was a hot topic that sparked many reactions after a video sex tape of her making out with an unidentified man was released.

At the time, netizens rumoured that she posted it herself because she wanted to be more popular. To dismiss it, she explained that she was being set up and that the person in the video was an estranged lover she had plans to marry.

It looks like Moyo found a silver lining in her unfortunate history because to celebrate her new feat, she tweeted “What doesn’t break you, only makes you stronger”.

