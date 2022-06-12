Monkeypox: Oyo government allays fear, reels out preventive measures

Oyo State government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has assured residents that efforts are in top gear to control the spread of the monkeypox as the ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders are working to ensure that the situation is curtailed and prevent the spread of the disease is reduced to the barest minimum.

This assurance was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Bode Raji.

“Following the recent confirmation of Monkey Pox resurgence in Nigeria, the Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture is hereby giving the following advice that people must avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkey Pox because it can spread through contact, hunters and bushmeat sellers should be discouraged from killing and selling wild animals,” the statement reads in part.

The statement also listed fever, headache, muscles and joint pain, shivering, blistering rash as early symptoms of monkeypox, and also informed that the disease could be prevented by practising good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

The Oyo State Government advised residents to avoid contact with infected animals that could harbour the virus such as rodents, monkeys and the likes.

Veterinary doctors and para-veterinarian are also enjoined to use personal protective equipment (PPE) when attending to patients that is, animals, while also discouraging the act of trading, importing and keeping non-human primate (Monkey) and rodents as pets.





The state government, therefore, advised the general public to report any pox-like lesions seen in humans or animals to the nearest hospital/clinics and veterinary hospital in the state.

