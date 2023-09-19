The management of late Nigerian music singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has announced a candlelight procession and tribute night for the late artiste.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

Since Mohbad’s death, his music fans and sympathisers have called for a proper investigation to know the cause of his death.

Taking to the social media handles of the late singer on Monday night, the management “appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world to the ones who’ve organised events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s candlelight procession and tribute concert.”

The candlelight procession will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, by 5 pm at Lekki Phase 1 Gate while the Tribute Concert starts 8pm at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos State.

Recall Tribune Online had reported that the Lagos State Command Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding death of the late rapper, Mohbad.



