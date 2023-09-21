Veteran journalist Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Zamfara state who was declared missing has been gruesomely murdered at his residence in Gusau metropolis in the state.

Danjibga was declared missing by family, friends and colleagues on Sunday and were struggling to know Wheabouts, until Wednesday evening when his Dead body was discovered dumped in a soak away behind his house in Yelwa Samaru area in Gusau, the state capital.

Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in a statement issued on Thursday by the council secretary Ibrahim Ahmad regrets to announce the death of Danjibga whose body was found in a sock away behind his house three days after missing.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of unpleasant odour observed by Islamiya Children in the evening of Wednesday 20th September 2023 who drew the attention of their teachers”.

“After breaking the sock away the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions”.

“The Union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria and the entire Zamfara state”.

“The Council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice”.

