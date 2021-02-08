Missing child: Prophet Sotitobire heads to Appeal Court

Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Ondo State, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the disappearance of a one-year-old toddler in his church, on Monday, filed additional grounds of appeal against his conviction.

Babatunde had filed five grounds of appeal through his Counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, but informed the court that 12 other grounds would be added to the appeal.

The Prophet was jailed over the mysterious disappearance of a 13-month-old boy, Gold Kolawole, from his church.

Five workers of his church, Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode were found guilty and jailed along with the prophet.

They were sentenced on a two-count charge of conspiracy as well as aiding and abetting kidnapping preferred against them.

Justice Olusegun Odusola had convicted the accused persons based on the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

Babatunde in the grounds of appeal said the trial judge erred in law and acted without jurisdiction for convicting him for the offence of aiding and abetting kidnapping knowing that investigation, arraignment and trial did not follow due process of law.

Babatunde said he was tried and convicted in violation of his rights under the Nigeria Constitution and thereby occasioned a miscarriage of justice.

He urged the appellate court to set aside his conviction as well as discharge and acquit him.

Presiding Judge, Justice Rita Nosakhare Pemu, in her ruling, gave the appellant 14 days to file an amendment to the notice of appeal.

Justice Pemu said next date of an adjournment would be communicated to the parties.

