Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy, has urged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Mrs Oluwafumilayo Oluwawemimo.

The minister, who was alerted about the tragic death of Mrs Oluwafumilayo Oluwawemimo, who passed away in May following several reports of domestic violence, made the appeal when she met with the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Garki, Abuja, on Saturday.

Uju had earlier, upon receiving this report, promptly taken action by paying a condolence visit to the family of the deceased and offering prayers for the departed and the grieving family.

Assuring them of her commitment to thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the promising young mother.

Responding, Igweh expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and urged them to remain calm and law-abiding as a comprehensive investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of their daughter’s death.

He further assured that an experienced pathologist would be engaged to perform an autopsy to assist in the investigation.

The Director-General of the Dr Maryam Babangida Women Centre, Dr Asaebe Bashir, who was also in the entourage, commended the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of Women’s Affairs for their unwavering support and dedication to seeking protection and justice for Nigerian women.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE