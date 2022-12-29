Mimiko to address over 60,000 Young Ministers at YMR 2022

Dr Olusegun Mimiko, immediate past governor of Ondo state, will today (Thursday, 29th December 2022), speak at this year’s edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) holding at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redemption Camp, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

According to the convener of YMR, Pastor Daniel Olawande, the former Ondo governor will be speaking on governance and his presentation is intended to “raise, inspire and, equip next generation of believers in the political space”.

Mimiko who was governor of Ondo state between 2009 and 2017 will address the Young ministers using his odyssey from a trained medical practitioner to a politician.

John Paul Akinduro, Mimiko’s Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, said “the former governor will attempt to correct some assumptions and generalization about all politicians, with the aid of practical examples and scriptural citations.

“He will also engage the ministers on the influence of politics and governance in the life of the individual and the nation at large”

As the Chief Executive of Ondo state, it is on record that Mimiko ran a pro-people and pro-poor government and an inclusive urban renewal programme that qualified him for enrollment by the United Nations Habitat into its roll call of honour.

Mimiko, Akinduro added also organised a monthly Divine Agenda Praise Night for all of his eight years in the saddle to rouse the people on their manifest duty to God and humanity and in praise of God’s munificence at all times.

Akinduro said involvement of young leaders across religious divides in policy formulation and execution and due reference to God in all undertakings were key factors in the success story of the Mimiko-led administration.

Since leaving office, the former governor has had to speak on politics and governance at various gatherings across the country and beyond.