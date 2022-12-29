Diverted vehicles: Lawmakers invite Adeleke’s aide

The Osun State House of Assembly has waded into controversy between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the lawmakers invited the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor to the chamber.

Adeleke and his predecessor have been having a heated argument over allegations that the former governor and some of his officials illegally took away government vehicles.

Adeleke recently said Oyetola, his wife Kafayat, and some of his aides left office with government vehicles valued at about N3.2 billion.

The governor directed the affected persons to return the vehicles because no law in the state permits public office holders to take government vehicles home when they leave office.

While Mr Oyetola said he gave out the vehicles to officials who used them in appreciation of their service to the state, his wife said she used her personal vehicle as First Lady of the state and did not take away any government vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, at Wednesday’s plenary said the issue can be resolved “without denting the image of anybody.”

ALSO READ: N407.32bn debt: Adeleke, Oyetola in war of words

“I want to call on the SSG and Chief of Staff to let us discuss this matter holistically. Both of them are not summoned to appear before the Assembly, but to let us come together for discussion,” he added

“There are so many things we can settle without denting the image of anybody.”

Mr Owoeye made reference to the state’s payment of pension and severance packages law that was passed in 2019.





“Apart from the fact that we have a Public Office Holders (payment of pension and severance packages) Law that was passed in 2019, I will not say anything further until I see the SSG and Chief of Staff,” he said.

The Speaker also said the Assembly has constituted a 10-member committee to investigate the state’s debt profile.