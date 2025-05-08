Mightyyout drops new afro-dancehall single ‘Paradise’

Rising Nigerian artiste, Mightyyout has unveiled his latest single ‘Paradise’, an Afro-Dancehall anthem poised to dominate summer playlists.

The breezy, feel-good track seamlessly blends Afro-pop and Afrobeats elements with laid-back rhythms, celebrating freedom, success, and the joy of living in the moment.

Pronounced “Mighty Yute,” the southern Nigeria-born singer is known for his emotive melodies and introspective songwriting. With “Paradise”, Mightyyout invites listeners into his vibrant world—one where high energy, meaningful lyrics, and celebration converge.

The single arrives on the heels of a series of acclaimed releases, including Fuel & Flames, a collaborative project with MBA in November 2023, and his May 2024 solo effort Feel, which quickly gained traction across digital platforms.

His August 2024 single, “I’m With You,” further expanded his reach, cementing his position as one of the most promising voices in the Afro-fusion space.

“Paradise” also signals Mightyyout’s foray into the broader lifestyle and entertainment arena, with upcoming brand activations designed to amplify the listening experience.

The artist recently signed a deal with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), marking a significant milestone as he prepares to release a new EP under the label.

From its infectious chorus—“Welcome to my party”—to its uplifting themes, “Paradise” isn’t just a song; it’s an experience.