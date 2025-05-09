People get peace of mind when they hear my music — Lichunes

Fast-rising Nigerian music artiste, Lichunes, has revealed the healing properties that his music brings to his listeners.

Speaking recently to Tribune Online, he said he abhors negativity in any form and that his music preaches positivity and peace.

Lichunes said, “I want people to really appreciate the importance of having peace in their heart. I hate negativity in any form. That is why I released a song titled ‘ Peace of mind’ in 2024. I want people to have peace of mind listening to my music.”

Lichunes is a rising force in Afro-fusion and his song ‘Peace of Mind’ is a smooth and soulful Afrobeat anthem in collaboration with Opera Music Entertainment. The single continues to strike a deep chord with listeners across the globe.

Self-produced by Lichunes, with executive production from Adelowotan Babatunde (Opera), the track effortlessly blends mellow, groove-infused rhythms with heartfelt storytelling.

Centered around themes of love, trust, and emotional freedom, Peace of Mind marks a defining moment in Lichunes’ artistic evolution and highlights Opera Music Entertainment’s role in pushing the boundaries of modern Afrobeats.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE