Midterm: Security expert lauds Tinubu, NSA on security, devt

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks the second year of his administration, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emirates Logistics, Prince Dr. Benson Onuwaje, has applauded him for his commitment to prosperity, security, and sustainable development in the country within the period.

Onuwaje, who also commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, in a release, copy of which was made available to newsmen on Friday, noted that Tinubu inherited a complex economic burden while Ribadu had to deal with insecurity, which was almost throwing Nigeria into turmoil.

Onuwaje lauded Tinubu, saying he had laid the foundation for effective growth and development of Nigeria in the last two years, adding that he had created fresh and remarkable opportunities for Nigeria.

According to him, some of the most outstanding achievements are the rapid construction of the Lagos-Calabar Highway, the repayment of over $35 billion in debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the transparent conditional cash transfers to millions of homes in Nigeria.

Onuwaje, while urging Nigerians to show appreciation by supporting the President Tinubu and the NSA, Ribadu, said Nigeria needed unity and oneness, which he said were necessary ingredients for peace and stability.

The Emirates Logistics boss also hailed President Tinubu and Ribadu for the creation of the Forest Guard, saying that the move was one of the greatest interventions in tackling terrorism.

Besides, he the initiative would also have a chain impact on protection of indigenous forests, protection of land and its mineral resources, which would help Nigeria to fight climate change and solidify sustainable development, adding that it would also create jobs for many Nigerians, increase security capacity of many communities, and reduce the workload of the Nigerian Army and police.

Onuwaje, while further urging Nigerians on need to appreciate the exceptional work Tinubu had done within the past two years, declared that this is the best two years Nigeria had had in terms of clear policy direction and laying of foundations for radical transformation of Nigeria, since 1999, adding: “From an expert perspective, security in the country is improving and there is hope.

“In the next few years, the other teething problems will be resolved.”

Onuwaje, while further commending Ribadu, listed increased oil production in the Niger Delta as a major gain, pointing out that with the architecture put in place, that needs some adjustments, the country can hit the 3million per day production mark.

“Today, Nigeria is standing atop as a member of Oil Producing and Export Countries (OPEC). What we need is to inject more experts and professionals to tackle bunkering and vandalisation of oil pipelines. We have trust that President Tinubu and the NSA will put a final end to the challenges,” he said.

On the cost of foodstuffs and petrol, which has remained high, Onuwaje called on President Tinubu for intervention, saying that Nigeria needed a price control body that would stabilise the prices of things so that every home would have access.

Besides, he called on the state and local governments to go into the production of staple food, which would help the well-being of the people, saying that they should not leave everything for the Federal Government,.

