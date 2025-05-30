Group links 50,000 pregnant women to antenatal services in three Northern states

The Community Reorientation Women Network (CRoWN) has successfully linked over 50,000 pregnant women to antenatal services in 39 pilot wards across Kano, Bauchi, and Sokoto states.

Additionally, CRoWN has facilitated lifesaving vaccinations for over 20,000 children in these areas.

According to Ms. Zouera Yousouffou, CRoWN Board of Trustees Chairperson and Managing Director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, “CRoWN, which has a network strength of over 5,000 ambassadors, has been doing great work by providing messages to caregivers, identifying children and women that need health services in the communities.”

CRoWN’s efforts are driven by a volunteer-based women’s collective committed to advancing human development indices in remote areas.

“Our entry point has been health, but we are consolidating and plan to expand to education and nutrition,” Yousouffou said.

The organization has galvanised over 5,000 ambassadors who provide key messages to caregivers, identify children and women needing services, and solve barriers to seeking healthcare on a case-by-case basis.

“In the 39 pilot wards across these three states, our network of ambassadors have also facilitated lifesaving vaccinations for over 20,000 children and empowered each other to start up income-generating activities, while also offering peer support and reaching hundreds of thousands of women with key health messages,” Yousouffou added.

Over 15,000 women have shown interest in serving as ambassadors across seven states. Yousouffou noted that this initiative can impact health outcomes, empower women, and facilitate access to finance, life skills, and gainful vocations.

Three prominent personalities have agreed to serve as Founding Board members of CRoWN: Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State; Violaine Mitchell, former Director at the Gates Foundation; and Dr Uche Igbokwe, Executive Director at Salina Centre for Information Development and Research.

“We have walked through communities with these women and seen the many creative ways they are influencing caregivers and empowering each other on a voluntary basis,” said Violaine Mitchell.

Yousouffou called on communities and more volunteers to join this movement to transform the lives of millions of women and families across the country.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE