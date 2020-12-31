Men abusing codeine may become infertile —Study

Experts have expressed caution against the abuse of codeine, a widely consumed opioid, saying although it may enhance sexual libido and vigour, its persistent misuse could cause infertility in men.

In a new study, researchers had examined the effects of graded doses of codeine on sexual behaviour and fertility profile using rabbits as a model and found that codeine is a potential risk factor for infertility.

Researchers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, had investigated the effects of codeine use on sexual behaviour on rabbits’ fertility over a six-week period and found that codeine-treated groups had a higher motivation to mate and arousal than the control group that received salt water but poor sexual quality.

They reported that libido index was 100 per cent in all rabbits administered with codeine, however, the control had an 83.33 per cent index of libido. It was in the 2020 Andrology journal.

The circulating level of testosterone was significantly higher in codeine-treated rabbits. Low-dose codeine led to a 24 per cent lower level of testosterone in the blood while high-dose codeine led to a 34 per cent lowering of the testosterone in the blood when compared to the control.

In addition, the fertility index was highest in the control group (100 per cent), followed by then animals who had low-dose of codeine (33.33 per cent). The least fertility index (16.6 per cent) was observed in rabbits that had high-dose codeine.

They suggested that the codeine-induced enhancement of sexual activity was testosterone-independent and that the significant decline in testosterone levels in codeine-treated animals when compared with the control counterpart contributed to the dose-dependent poor fertility index observed following codeine use.

Testosterone, the male reproductive hormones, has been associated with enhancement of sexual desire, motivation and performance.

According to them, “Rabbits that were administered codeine had longer ejaculatory latency. The result suggests that the molecule increased the duration of coitus which further enhanced sexual motivation. Prolonged ejaculatory latency (EL) is an indication of aphrodisiac potentials, and this is because prolonged EL extends sexual act.

“The observation suggests that codeine-induced increased sexual attraction is associated with poor sexual quality. Interestingly, the fertility index declined significantly in codeine-treated animals. The decline observed was dose-dependent.”

The researchers said that it was essential to evaluate the effect of codeine, a conventional drug used for recreational purpose, on sexual performance and fertility since it has been observed to be a gateway to substance abuse.

In recent decades, the rise in cases of infertility has become increasingly worrisome, with male factor contributing about 50 per cent. Although there is a myriad of risk factors, studies have implicated recreational use of drugs like morphine and cocaine in the development of male infertility.

