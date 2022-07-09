Meeting with APC governors: Wike cannot leave our party — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed confidence that despite the meeting with some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will not leave the main opposition party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated this in a phone chat with our correspondent, noting that as the man who held the PDP together and sustained it at one time, the former presidential aspirant cannot abandon the party.

Three governors of the APC including Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) stormed Port Harcourt on Friday for a meeting with Wike for undisclosed reasons, sparking speculation that they may attempt to convince him to join forces with the ruling party over the 2023 elections.

The Rivers State governor is disgruntled over his treatment by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in bypassing him in his choice of the running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

But addressing the issue, the PDP spokesman said: “I don’t speak for Governor Wike. I must put it on record. Governor Wike is a phenomenon in this country, Governor Wike is a politician of note. He is not a mean politician, he’s experienced, he’s gifted, and he’s very deep.

“He’s a man you can vouch for to speak wisely when it comes to matters of politics. He understands the issues.

“And so, we are confident because he’s been a true party man. Governor Wike has not left the PDP one minute since his membership of the PDP. That tells you the character of this individual; his dexterity, his steadfastness, his support and his passion for the party. That has never been in doubt.

“And so, when you read speculation from the press, which of course is welcome, but that may not reflect the true position.

“So, we know that Wike is a man that is consistent, that believes in saying what he believes in, that says it the way it is and a man who is very very passionate about the PDP.

“We believe that he is a man who is a major stakeholder in the party, which I have always described as a phenomenon.

“I mean, you recall that this individual, this governor, this outstanding governor that we call Mr. Project was at one point in this party circle the only man standing. So, we know him.

“He knows better than many of us when it comes to politics and we are confident in his membership of our party and in the critical role he has to play in fulfilling the mission and the mandate of our party, which is to rescue, rebuild and re-direct our country. We have no doubt about that.”