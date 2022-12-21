MediaTek dimensity 9000 Chipset now available in Nigeria

MediaTek has announced the entry of its flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000 chipset, to the Nigerian market.

The NextGen 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset technology would be a game-changer for smartphone users in Nigeria.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process.

It offers incredible computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

The chip offers an all-around exceptional experience and its 18-bit HDR-ISP design gives users the opportunity to capture video on three cameras simultaneously.

Its APU-ISP fusion delivers unparalleled capture speeds and image quality while also assuring exceptional power efficiency.

Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers an exciting gaming experience. MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies ensure users can enjoy long-lasting, smooth gameplay without connection drops, FPS jitter, input misses, or gameplay hiccups.





The speeds of the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics engine raise the gaming experience to the next level.

“The Dimensity 9000 marks a turning point for MediaTek by demonstrating our rise to the exceptional with a genuine 5G smartphone chip. This chip indicates a new stage in innovation for MediaTek and the Dimensity family,” says Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

The chip delivers a number of industry firsts and a comprehensive range of capabilities for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.