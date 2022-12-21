Itel celebrates Christmas with customers, fans, distributes phones, TVs, others

Customer-centric brand, Itel has donated gift items to its customers and fans as part of efforts geared to commemorate the year’s Christmas celebration.

Items donated to the fans at an event held in Lagos include itel TVs, itel laptops, itel blenders, accessories, Christmas hampers, and even the itel S18 series – itel’s latest S series flagship smartphone.

Earlier in December, itel had given its online customers a blank cheque to ask for whatever they wanted for Christmas in the ‘An itel Christmas online challenge.’ Hundreds of online followers made their wishes in the challenge

About 40 persons were selected as the finalists as itel granted their wishes by providing them with a range of itel family products including itel S18 smartphones, itel televisions, the itel ABLE 1 laptop, itel blenders, and other products worth hundreds of thousands of naira.

Itel noted that the event reinforces its ‘Enjoy Better Life’ slogan which revolves around taking care of its customers.

Chioma Obinwa, a fan who had her wish for an itel S18 smartphone granted said: “I told itel my wish with the hope that it would be granted but it really happened, and my joy knows no bounds.”

Omo Olade, a fan who wished for an itel laptop and got it was full of gratitude. She said: “I was saving up to buy an itel laptop for my coding training next month, but this was so unexpected. itel just helped me save and manage my expenses.”

“This is a big deal for me and my family. We really needed an itel blender. I truly appreciate itel for giving it to me (us),” another fan, Adesirenioluwa said.

