MBGN 2022: WAW promotes creativity, talent, expressiveness at talent night

Maintaining its commitment to promoting creativity and expressiveness, Henkel Nigeria, makers of WAW laundry products, sponsored a talent showcase event for the contestants of the ongoing Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2022 on September 17th, 2022 at Colonades Hotel, Ikoyi.

The talent showcase event is one of the series of events in the journey to crowning the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, 2022. The event, hosted by media personality, Uba Micheal, popularly known as ‘Ogbolor’, was well attended by entertainment and fashion executives.

The MBGN contestants displayed creativity and unique expressiveness in the talent showcase as they exhibited several skills including and not limited to; dancing, poetry renditions, spoken word acts, cooking and knitting.

Rajat Kapur, Chairman/MD, Expand Global Industries spoke on what informed WAW detergent’s sponsorship of the talent showcase and the brand’s position in the search for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2022.

“WAW detergent is giving the contestants the confidence to look fashionably good while enjoying every moment of this competition. We are encouraging them to express their creativity. As a brand, we are committed to creativity and expressiveness and we are excited to support a platform that gives room for this. Henkel, generally, is committed to investing in young talents in Nigeria”.

Miss Nigeria 2021, Oluchi Madubuike, was among the guests in attendance. She applauded the contestants as they demonstrated their various talents, encouraging them to always put their best foot forward.

WAW detergent has been a part of the contestants’ journey from the 1st day of camp and will be until the finale, where one of the contestants would be crowned Miss WAW and get a one-year ambassadorial deal with the brand.