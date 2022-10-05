Mbaka heads to Monastery, denies prophesying against Peter Obi

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Fr Ejike Mbaka has denied prophesying against the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

In a video he shared on Facebook before heading to the monastery, the outspoken cleric noted that he never spoke ill of Peter Obi on Sunday.

There were several media reports that Fr Mbaka had during the Sunday mass, prophesized that the former governor of Anambra state would not succeed in the forthcoming presidential election.

Clarifying the allegation, Mbaka said he ‘never motioned Obi not to talk about Peter’ during the Sunday mass, advising the purveyors of the news to apologise.

According to him, “After handing over to Fr Anthony Amadi on Sunday, I started hearing that Fr Mbaka spoke against Peter Obi.

“I Rev Fr Mbaka on that Sunday never mentioned Peter not to talk of Obi. Please whoever is being used by the devil to blackmail me in the name of doing any job for anybody, is satanic and should apologize, withdraw such nefarious, and satanic utterances and be careful when you want to harm the image of a man of God.

“Whoever did that, I have forgiven you, but I want to hear that you have apologized and withdrew what you said against me on that day. Just to put the Adoration ministry in trouble.

He charged his followers not to protest, “Please as I have said, I heard some people are planning to protest. I have not asked anybody to protest for me. And I don’t want to hear that there is any protest done to express anger towards my journey to the monastery.

“Help me fellow adorers to stop any kind of protest that anybody will carry on my behalf to please me. Instead of the protest, or demonstration geared towards helping me, it may jeopardize my priestly call.

“Therefore, encourage peace, encourage love, within this time and do more of prayers and God of heaven will do the rest for us in Jesus name.

On his journey to the monastery, Mbaka said: “I want to use this opportunity to bled you, encourage you as I depart to the monastery in obedient to my Bishop, His Lordship Callistus Onaga, I am going to the monastery under priestly obedience and I wish to encourage you fellow adorers to remain calm and be still.

“This is a time we shall know real adorers. Please back me with your prayers so that I will go and embark on deeper reflection, sober contemplations and interior waiting on the Lord.

“I want to assure you that God has plans for us for a future and hope and not of disaster. Use this opportunity to call on God for integral wellness and well-being of the adoration ministry that is the apple of God’s eyes.

“I wish to inform you fellow adorers that this is not a time to be cantankerous, sorrowful, and angry unnecessarily.





Stand up in faith and I plead, do not give the devil any opportunity. As a catholic priest, under the vow of obedience, I must obey the mother church. Please, in my absence don’t do anything that is awful, anything in any way shape of form give the devil iota of glory. “Let us not fall into any trap that the devil has set.

Speaking on the new director, Mbaka urged all adorers to obey, pray and listen to Fr Anthony Amadi, noting that he will be back in a short while.

