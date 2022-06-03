Masquerader killed, many injured in Kogi explosion

An explosion on Thursday evening claimed two lives including a masquerader leaving many others injured in Idoji area of Okene local government council of Kogi State.

The incident occurred at the Idoji part of the local government where the Echeane festival, an annual masquerade festival was ongoing.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the bomb suspected to be a local explosive was detonated in a gathering of spectators at the festival, adding that it left nails gouged in the wounded legs of some of the victims.

One of the residents of the area who witnessed the incident Usman Animuko Sani stated that the explosion occurred around 6 pm on Thursday evening when some people including masquerades gathered to celebrate the annual Echeane festival in Okene.

Sani who disclosed that the sound of the explosion affected many residents of the area, stated that a man whose name and address are yet to be identified lost two of his legs while many others sustained injuries.

He added that one of the victims of the explosion died on their way to Okengwe general hospital where the victims were taken to, for medical treatment.





He further added that on reaching the hospital some of the victims were referred to Lokoja as some of the injuries can not be handled by the medical personnel in Okengwe.

Following the attack, the chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Abdulraheem Ohiare suspended the masquerade outing.

In a statement, Ohiare directed custodians and traditional heads to obey the new development, assuring of his commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer SP William Ayah in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, stated that there was an explosion in Okene where some people were injured.

The PPRO stated that unconfirmed information reaching him revealed that one of the victims of the explosion has died in the hospital.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Edward Egbuka had deployed a police bomb expert to the scene of the explosion to unravel the causes of the explosion.

The Okene explosion occurred just a few weeks after two explosions in Kabba where a woman a native of Ebira land but resident in Kaaba lost her life while her younger brother lost one of his legs.