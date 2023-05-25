President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Nana Maryam Ado Bayero as an exceptional woman, a rare breed who deserved mention in the Guinness Book of Records.

Buhari gave the tribute on the occasion of a book presentation, a biography of the mother of Emirs of Kano and Bichi, titled “Maryam Ado Bayero: A Woman of Royal Virtue.”

The book which chronicled the life and times of Hajiya Ado Bayero, mother of two First Class Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, was authored by Ambassador Sani Hajo.

Buhari who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, described the late Maryam Ado Bayero as the embodiment of tradition and modernity, a thorough-bred royal who was compassionate, humane, generous and warm in her lifetime.

Professor Gambari said: “As we celebrate this outstanding royal lady, the president asked me to convey to this audience his commitment to the preservation of tradition and modernity. And nobody exemplifies that link between tradition and modernity than the lady we are honouring here today.

“As a professor of Political Science and a student of History myself, I am yet to stumble on a more interesting personality such as my late elder sister, who in her lifetime had the good fortune of being the granddaughter of an emir, the 7th Emir of Ilorin; daughter of another emir (8th Emir of Ilorin) and wife to an outstanding revered Emir of Kano, late Ado Bayero and mother of two Emirs (Bichi and Kano). This should have entered the Guinness Book of Records. By virtue of this great piece of history by Ambassador Sani Hajo (author), we have captured and immortalised her life and works for future generation to rely on as a compass.”

Professor Gambari also used the occasion to give the score card of his principal in the last eight years as he declared that creating an enabling climate for free, fair, credible elections remained Buhari’s greatest legacy.

“Mr President is finishing his eight years term in office strong and well, leaving behind many legacies, which include the foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“It has also produced the legacy of achievements in the area of diversification of our economy, reforms of the petroleum industry and infrastructure. Few days ago, we saw him commission the second Niger Bridge, major parts of Kano-Abuja expressway as well as several roads and bridges. And, of course, he is finishing strong and well in pushing back the enemies of Nigeria through insurgency and other forms of criminalities.”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who incidentally was the chief host at the event which took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, said his administration seized the initiative to support the book project in order to inspire younger generations, particularly girls to learn the lessons of life from a distinguished mother.

Ganduje said documenting the life of a distinguished mother is a service to history, knowledge and development, adding that “every part of her life is but a mirror for the present and future generations.





“The idea behind the book is in itself unique. It started as a discussion between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and myself during the period of mourning of her departure, when he briefed me about her royal pedigree from the eminent scholar and leader, Sheikh Salihu al Alimi, the founder of modern Ilorin, through many emirs.

“The subject of this biography of Nana Maryam Ado Bayero is special in many ways. She has been recognized for her humility and generosity . Despite her position, she lived a simple life worthy of emulation.

“The state government will also support the establishment of a foundation to continue with the good work she had been doing when she was alive which included the building of a Friday Mosque, an Islamiyya school as well as sponsoring an annual Maulud at the Kano Emir’s Palace and Qur’anic Recitation Competitions. Therefore, as a step forward, proceeds from today’s launch will be directed to that foundation.”

Also speaking on the life and time of the late Maryam Ado Bayero, Ooni of Ife,

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who described her as her mother, urged Nigerians women to train their children properly for them to bring glory to them.

“Our late mother was a virtuous woman and I am proud to be identified with her. I will urge Nigerian women to train their children so that one day they will bring glory to them.”

While paying tribute to the late Maryam, the Sulta of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, called on wealthy Nigerians to contribute generously to ensure a befitting foundation is built in remembrance of the late mother of two Emirs.