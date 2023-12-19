US actor, Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend after a trial in New York.

The jury found Majors, known for playing Kang in the Marvel films, attacked British choreographer Grace Jabbari during an altercation in March.

She told the court she was left with a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear and “excruciating” pain.

Majors, 34, faces up to a year in jail and has been dropped from starring roles in forthcoming Marvel movies.

The six-person jury’s verdict was announced on Monday following three days of deliberations.

As their decision was read in court, Majors pursed his lips and looked downwards but gave no other reaction, according to reporters in court.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for Marvel said the studio will not be moving forward with Majors on future projects.

The crime took place when the couple were in a car in New York and Ms Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on Major’s phone, which said: “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

According to prosecutors, when she took the phone, he then grabbed her, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the head to get it back.

The jury found him guilty of two of the four domestic violence charges that he was facing.

He was found guilty of assault by recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment.

However, the jury declined to convict him on charges of aggravated harassment and assault with intent to cause physical harm.

Majors did not testify. His lawyer had argued the actor was the victim, and that Jabbari assaulted him in a jealous rage after seeing the text message in the car.

Majors, who also starred in Creed III, countersued her in June, alleging that she was the aggressor, but prosecutors declined to charge her due to a lack of evidence.

Sentencing will be in February. The judge also issued a new protection order, requiring him to have no contact with Jabbari.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the criminal charges, said after the verdict that the psychological and emotional abuses carried out by the movie star were “far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day”.

Jabbari had met Majors two years earlier on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she was a movement coach.

After his arrest, Marvel pushed back 2026 the release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in which Majors had been due to play the lead villain.

Another film, Magazine Dreams, which had been touted as a possible Oscar contender, also had its release postponed following the allegations.

