Wife of the late televangelist and founder of Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, was joined by people from all walks of life to celebrate her husband, who died on March 12, 1998.

Speaking about her husband, the wife of the cleric said: “I joined the world to celebrate our father and mission’s founder, whom we are his legacy. We celebrate his greatness. We celebrate his faith. We celebrate his wisdom. We celebrate his vision. The memory of the righteous is blessed.”

Mrs Idahosa also shared a video clip of one of the messages of her husband.

In the clip, Idahosa said, “If faith worked before, it should work now. If it does not work now, there is no proof that it worked before.

“I love what God did with Moses; I love what He did with Abraham. I even love what he did with Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. But the greatest proof that God did anything with someone before is what he can do today.”

Also, some of those that benefited from the grace of the cleric paid tributes to him. One of them, Fred Fidan Itodo, wrote: “Papa, we are now flying on the wings of the laid down legacy of Pentecostal movement in Nigeria and Africa without you. Thank you and rest on my Lord the Archbishop Idahosa.”

