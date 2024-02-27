Apparently worried by the lip service being paid to the issue of doing business, the Chief Executive Officer, Chemstar Group of Companies, Dr Remi Awode, has decried the poor state of infrastructure in the country, saying it is inhibiting businesses.

Bemoaning the situation, he explained that industrialists and entrepreneurs are faced with challenges ranging from poor infrastructure, difficult regulatory procedures and environment to corruption.

Speaking during the inauguration of Chief Bisi Adedire as the 11th President of the Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), Awode said, “Many industrialists, entrepreneurs in the small and medium enterprises, just like myself, are ready to invest massively in the country but we have discovered that doing business in the country is challenging.

“We are faced with challenges which include poor infrastructure, difficult regulatory procedures and environment, corruption, etc.”

He is of the opinion that if the federal and state governments can provide an enabling business environment for these sets of people and everyone at large, Nigeria will not be a force to be reckoned with in Africa alone but in the world.

He appealed to the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to work with professionals like town planners to critically look into the subject of discussion.

“It is our desire that Lagos State grow in leaps and bounds,” he said.

Awode, who was the chairman on the occasion, encouraged the town planners to collaborate with the federal, state, local governments and other professions in ensuring that carrying out of business in the country becomes very easy and rewarding.

He also urged them to do everything within their ability to put a stop to the menace of building collapse besieging the country and all other environmental or built-up issues.

He said, “The recent occurrences of this are quite disturbing and emotional. It would be my desire and that of the public to see an end to this.”

He congratulated Adedire, ATOPCON Executives and committees that were being inaugurated.