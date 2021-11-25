Man, woman found dead inside parked car in Kano

KANO State Police command has identified a man and a woman who were both found dead inside a parked car in Kano.

The police identified the man as one Steven Ayika of Jaba Quarters Kano, while the woman was identified as Chiamaka Emmanuel, of the same address.

The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement signed on Thursday and made available to pressmen, disclosed that “On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two occupants, a male and a female motionless.”

He added that “On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene.”

According to him, “The team immediately rushed to the scene. The victims, a male and a female, inside the back seat of a Sienna vehicle were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.”

“On preliminary investigation, the male deceased was identified as Steven Ayika, ‘m’, of Jaba Quarters Kano while the female deceased identified as Chiamaka Emmanuel, ‘f’, of the same address. However, the investigation is in progress. “

