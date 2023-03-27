Michael Ovat- Awka

The organisers of the prestigious Anambra Man of the Year Award has called for nomination from the general public, particularly in Anambra, to choose deserving sons and daughters from the state who have made impact, inspired and brought glory to the state in the year 2022.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Anambra Man of the Year Award, an annual event, was designed to honour individuals and corporate bodies for their remarkable contribution to the growth and development of Anambra.

According to the organisers, the award is unique in the sense that it prioritizes merit over any other considerations; this is a clear departure from other award models in the country. “It is an award that celebrates merit, excellence, stellar public service, innovations and contributions towards the advancement of the state”.

The upcoming award ceremony is the 3rd edition since the idea was initiated in 2020. The award categories, including man of the year, a woman of the year, and most influential person of the year, will be subjected to a voting process, while other award categories will be at the discretion of the selection committee that will be announced soon.

The Organizing Committee has revealed that this year’s award nominees will be selected from different areas of expertise, such as the arts, politics, business, philanthropy, and public service. Corporate bodies will also be evaluated for their visibility and acceptance in the state.

The awardees are expected to be models of excellence and people who can inspire other Anambra citizens.

Some of the categories include Man of the year, Woman of the year, Most Influential person of the year, Lifetime Achievement, Business Man of the year, legal person of the year, industrialist of the year, innovator of the year, the innovative business idea of the year etc.

The organisers stated that the longer-term plan for the award is to have a Nobel-like award or something in the semblance of Mo Ibrahim, where even the awardees receive grants for winning,”it is the best way to build the society and inspire the younger generation. Going forward, we have the intention to work with a lot of organisations including international organizations to see how we can make winners of these award go home with mouth-watering monetary prizes.

“We look forward for a day soon when people who provide the greatest solutions to problems facing the state are recognised and given grants to further their solutions,” the group stated

Some of the former recipients of the award include ,Mr Val Ozigbo (Former President,Transcorp, Chief Dr Alexander Chika Okafor,(Group Executive Chairman, Chicason Group), Adaora Umeoji Nwokoye ,(Former Deputy Managing Director , Zenith Bank)Mr Nonso Okpala (Group Managing Director/CEO , VFD Group,Mr Alex Ejesieme SAN, Rev Father Dr Edwin Obiora (First Catholic Priest to become a Senior Advocate) Others are , Pharmacist Sam Ubachukwu (Megachem Nig ltd)

The event which was supposed to hold January this year was slightly shifted to give room to the general election which took the attention of Nigerians and most of them are nominees for the award .

The organisers further stated that a lot of companies have indicated interest to partner with the project because of the potential it holds for their brands.

The organisers equally confirmed that nominators stand chances of winning mouth watering prices for their participation.

Nominators are enjoined to send their nomination to the email address below