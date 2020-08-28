Mali: Buhari attends ECOWAS leaders’ summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently at the presidential villa, Abuja, attending the second virtual extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The meeting is part of the ongoing efforts of the leaders to return Mali to constitutional order after a military coup deposed its elected government recently.

All the presidents in the ECOWAS are present as well as the ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

Nigerian officials physically present at the Council chamber where President Buhari is joining the summit from are the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyema, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

Others are the Minister of Defense Major General Bashir Magashi; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

More to come…

