Malami, Tallen re-admitted to FEC

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as well as his Women Affairs counterpart, Pauline Tallen are back to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This comes after they had attended the valedictory session hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari for all ministers with the ambition to contest elective positions in the 2023 elections.

Malami was gunning for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State while Tallen bade to for the Plateau South Senatorial ticket under the same party.

Following the President’s directive to ambitious ministers to leave the cabinet, both ministers as well as their Labour and Employment and State, Petroleum Resources counterparts, Chris Ngige and Timipre Sylva, withdrew from the political contests after the President bade 10 of them farewell.

While Malami and Tallen are among ministers physically attending today’s FEC presided over by the President, it was not clear whether Ngige and Sylva joined virtually.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, us expected to brief correspondents after the meeting later today.





Details later…