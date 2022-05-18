Kidnapped widow regains freedom in Kogi – Police

Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the release of a widow, Mrs Sefi Jimoh, who was kidnapped by some suspected kidnappers four days ago in Lokoja.

Her adopter had on Sunday called her family and demanded a N10 million ransom to secure her release.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, confirmed her release to newsmen on Wednesday.

The commissioner of Police commended the officers and men for putting pressure on the kidnappers.

Egbuka said, “No ransom was paid as the window was released by her abductors when they knew that the police were closing up on them.

“This is because immediately the report of her abduction got to us, I immediately ordered for a manhunt for her captors and it indeed paid off.

“The widow, which is hale and hearty, has been united with her family, who were so worried over her safety,” Egbuka said.





The mother of four, was abducted while waiting for a commercial motorcycle, “Okada” a morning Prayer session at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church in Lokoja metropolis.

She works with the state government as an Environmental Officer, and the bread winner of the family, having lost her husband some years ago.

Also, a reliable family source who confirmed Jimoh’s release in the evening of Tuesday by her abductors, said: ”we are so grateful to the Almighty God for the safe return of our sister and wife”.