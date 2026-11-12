Makinde’s popularity, performance threaten APC – Oyo govt

The Oyo State Government has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of resorting to what it described as propaganda and falsehood over reports alleging internal crisis, mass defections and growing disaffection within the political camp of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The government said the reports were aimed at creating the impression of instability within Makinde’s political structure, insisting that the governor continued to enjoy the support of political leaders, stakeholders and grassroots supporters across the state.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated this in a press statement issued in Ibadan, describing the allegations as a calculated attempt by the opposition to distort the political situation in the state.

Olanrewaju alleged that the APC was uncomfortable with Makinde’s popularity and record of performance, hence its resort to what he called the politics of falsehood.

“The latest desperate attempt by the APC propaganda machinery to manufacture a crisis around Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s political movement has exposed the opposition’s growing frustration with a governor whose popularity remains strong and whose record of performance continues to resonate across Oyo State,” he said.

He described reports of alleged panic meetings, mass disaffection and a collapsing political structure as false, insisting that there was no crisis within the governor’s political camp.

According to him, Makinde’s leadership style has consistently been based on consultation, inclusiveness and engagement with stakeholders across political, professional and community divides.

“The governor does not require ‘secret meetings’ to interact with members of his administration, party leaders or stakeholders committed to the growth and development of Oyo State,” Olanrewaju stated.

He also dismissed concerns over the movement of some political figures away from the governor’s political platform, saying political realignments were normal in a democratic system.

The governor’s aide argued that the APC was attempting to portray individual political movements as evidence of a wider crisis within the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

He, however, maintained that the movement of politicians between parties was not one-directional, claiming that more political leaders, professionals, youths and grassroots supporters were identifying with and joining the APM.

“What APC propagandists deliberately failed to acknowledge is that political movements are not one-directional. While a few individuals have chosen to pursue other political paths, many more leaders, stakeholders, professionals, youths and grassroots supporters continue to identify with and join the Allied People’s Movement (APM) because they can see and feel the impact of Governor Makinde’s people-centred policies and developmental agenda,” he said.

Olanrewaju added that the strength of a political movement should not be determined by isolated defections but by the confidence it continued to attract among the people.

He further claimed that Makinde’s political camp remained united and connected to the aspirations of residents of the state.

The media aide also attributed the administration’s continued acceptance to what he described as achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agribusiness, workers’ welfare, security and economic expansion.

He said workers’ salaries were being paid promptly, pension obligations were receiving attention, while road projects and investments in healthcare and other sectors were being pursued across the state.

“These are tangible achievements that the people can see and verify for themselves. They are not products of propaganda,” he added.

Olanrewaju also dismissed reports suggesting that Makinde was worried about the political future of the APM, saying the administration remained focused on governance and the implementation of its development agenda.

He faulted the credibility of the report, alleging that it relied on unnamed sources, unverified meetings and conversations without providing supporting evidence or seeking official clarification from the government.

“Not a single participant was identified, no evidence was presented and no effort was made to seek official clarification. That is not journalism; it is propaganda disguised as news,” he said.

On the governor’s political future and succession arrangements, Olanrewaju said Makinde’s immediate concern remained the delivery of his mandate and the consolidation of the gains recorded by his administration.

“Governor Makinde remains focused on governance and on fulfilling the mandate freely given to him by the people of Oyo State. As he has repeatedly stated, his priority is not succession politics but the consolidation of the gains already achieved and the continued development of the state,” he stated.

The governor’s aide challenged APC leaders to explain their alternative development plans for Oyo State rather than focus on reports of alleged divisions within Makinde’s political camp.

He said the opposition should account for its proposed solutions to the state’s challenges, particularly given that the APC controlled the Federal Government.

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“Rather than expend their energy circulating fictional stories of panic, collapse and imaginary crises, APC leaders should explain to the people of Oyo State why, despite controlling the Federal Government, they have continued to struggle to offer a compelling alternative to the record of performance, stability and development that has become the hallmark of the Makinde administration,” he said.

Olanrewaju maintained that political disagreements and allegations would not change what he described as the administration’s record of performance, adding that residents of the state would ultimately assess the competing claims of political parties.

“No amount of propaganda, falsehood or wishful thinking can alter the reality. The facts on the ground speak louder than politically motivated speculation, and the people of Oyo State remain the ultimate judges of who has delivered on promises and who merely traffics in propaganda,” he added.