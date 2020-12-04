Makinde sobs as he recounts late mother’s influence on his life

It was an emotional moment at The Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, on Friday, as Governor Seyi Makinde sobs just as he wrapped up his farewell remarks at the funeral service of his late mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde.

Prior to reaching the moment where Makinde betrayed his emotions, he had recounted how influential his mother was at every point of his life.

For 53 years, Makinde said his mother moulded his life by teaching him contentment, discipline, love of God and the imperativeness of bringing the best gifts to God.

Often interjecting his remarks saying “Mama Seyi”, Governor Makinde noted that his mother virtually lived for him hence was unforgettable, irreplaceable.

Though he noted that there were times when he proved stubborn and went against his mother’s wishes, he said his mother was quick to celebrate him whenever what he insists on turns out graceful.

Makinde noted a typical example of his mother not being in support of his venturing into politics but that he stood his ground and his mother joyously asked to get all benefits of being a mother of a governor immediately he won the governorship election in 2019.

“She lived for me and for all of us. Mama Seyi, I will never forget you. She taught me contentment. Mama’s discipline made me what I am today.

“Mama, you taught me to love God. You taught me to always bring my best gifts to God. Mama, you were right.

“Mama Seyi, you are irreplaceable. Mama, today I chose not to be sad because you passed away; I prefer to rejoice.

“She didn’t want me to go into politics but I stubbornly refused. I remembered that day in 2007; she cried because policemen invaded my house when I was contesting to be a Senator, and I had to be rescued by the Army.

“She then reminded me of her position not to go into politics. But in 2019 after I won the election and became the governor, she laughed and said, now, I am the governor’s mother and I deserve all the privileges that go with that,” Makinde said.

The roll call of dignitaries included Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Former governors present were Raji Rasaki, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rashidi Ladoja, Adebayo Alao-Akala, Ibikunle Amosun, Segun Oni, Gbenga Daniel, Peter Obi while former deputy governors in attendance were Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Taofeek Arapaja, Moses Adeyemo.

Also in attendance at the church service were the wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola; representatives of the Ooni of Ife, the Olubadan of Ibadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso land; clerics to include Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa; Reverend Ademola Moradeyo; Pastor Femi Emmanuel; Pastor Benjamin Akanmu; Pastor J. F. Odesola.

The Archbishop of Ibadan Province (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Segun Okubadejo, who delivered the sermon, reminded humans to live to the benefit of others.

Noting the constant fight between good and evil, Okubadejo urged humans not to allow themselves to be corrupted by the world such that they are not found worthy to be at the feast of Jerusalem.

The homilist noted that those who will be eligible for the feast are those who serve God with all their heart, mind and strength and use their material resources for the welfare of their fellow human beings.

He harped on the need for humans to be just, serve God faithfully while on earth through their words, deeds and actions.

Okubadejo pointed out that a cue can be taken from the life of the late mama Abigail Makinde who he said achieved greatness by dint of hardwork, the strength of character and personified the injunction: Be your brother’s keeper.

Prayers were subsequently offered for the immediate and extended families of Omoreghie and Makinde.

Among other dignitaries present included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae as well as Senators Biodun Olujimi, Teslim Folarin, Kola Balogun and Fatai Buhari.

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus led other executive officers and board of trustees of the party to the event.

Chief Judge, Oyo State, Munta Abimbola; General officer commanding 2 division, Major General Anthony Omozoje; President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo state, Adekemi Aderemi; legal practitioners, Wole Olanipekun and Bola Ayorinde; industrialists, Chief Bode Amao and Chief Kola Daisi; former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran were also among personalities that attended the funeral service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Makinde sobs Makinde sobs

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Makinde sobs

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE