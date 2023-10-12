Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has constituted the governing council for Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to Oyo State governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, on October 12, 2023, named Professor Ayo Ogunkunle as the chairman of the council.

Other council members are Professor Segun Ajiboye, Professor Abbas Adedibu, Chief Isaac Aderibigbe Koleoso and Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi.

Governor Makinde, while congratulating members of the governing council, charged them to leave no stone unturned to make the university one of the best not just in Nigeria, but in Africa as a whole.

Emmanuel Alayande University, formerly Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, was recently approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for upgrading to a university, following the state government’s request.

