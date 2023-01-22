Lulu-Briggs narrates how hoodlums attacked him, supporters at Igbo-Etche

Another violet political attack was Saturday reported against the Accord Governorship candidate in Rivers state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his supporters.

This is coming three days after a controversial attack occurred in the state.

Controversies have continued to rage over whether there was an explosion or who was responsible for the violent incident that arose at the All Progressive Congres (APC) rally at Rumuwoji community playground last Thursday.

Although, this current incident happened at Igbo-Etche in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State where it was reported that Lulu-Briggs and his supporters were attacked with gunshots, stones and bottles destroying his bulletproof vehicle.

The attack happened as the Accord candidate and his supporters were on their way to inspect the damage at the party secretariat which was reported to have been attacked and damaged, earlier that day.

Lulu-Briggs speaking to the press later narrated what happened; “First of all, we had a very damning report that our party secretariat was attacked by organised PDP gang, organised by the Chairman of the council.

“So we decided to go and see what was going on at our secretariat. On our way there, the same boys opened fire on us, attacked us and destroyed our vehicles.

Look at my car, they shot at my car, threw pebbles, my glass was shattered, shot at people. It was terrible”.

He expressed concern at the violent turn of events in Rivers State and promising not to be deterred.

He said; “I don’t understand what this state has turned to now. It’s a jungle state now, lawlessness, it’s terrible. We will not be deterred but people must be allowed to campaign and then Rivers people will decide who will be their governor, who will be their senators. It’s not by attacking people, offices or convoys and the rest. These things must stop”.

“I tried to reach the CP, I couldn’t get him but I have sent him a text. I hope that he get my message and call me. The governor has to call his boys to order, the Local Government chairmen. Call a meeting and give them a firm instruction because the buck stops at his table”, he stated.

Also Speaking, Chioma Chukwu, Accord State Assembly candidate of Etche Constituency II said; “What happened today was that we set out to carry out our campaign at Igbo-Etche only for us to notice the presence of unknown persons. Persons who dressed like hoodlums led by the revenue agent of the local one, Hon. Amagbo Teslim and Frank Nwigwe. I met them because they are people I know too well. They came with a purpose to destroy our plans today and they succeeded. They shot sporadically, shot some persons, gave thorough beating to some of our party members and destroyed the entirety of our stage.”